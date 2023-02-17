3.23.2.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added
- Option to use the classic crosshair shape.
- "Manual Object Culling" volume type which replaces/improves old per-object-asset LOD area settings.
- Instantiated_Item_Name_Override and Instantiated_Attachment_Name_Override options to simplify workarounds for animation component.
- Exclude_From_Culling_Volumes [bool] option for objects.
- Exclude_From_Level_Batching [bool] option for objects and trees.
- "-DisableCullingVolumes" command-line flag. Not recommended.
- "-UseLevelBatching=true/false" command-line option.
- Valentine's day holiday condition for secret admirer note quest on Liberator.
- Per-location option to hide from map UI.
Changed
- Improved and re-enabled batching of level objects and trees.
- Assets with duplicate guid are now skipped during registration rather than assigning a new guid.
- Use same collision height (2 meters) for all zombie types.
- Slightly increase zombie vertical attack range by 0.1 meter.
- Slide while standing on zombie's/animal's head.
- Allow masks to work as underwater breathing apparatus with backpack.
- Semi-auto repairing melee items play an impact sound.
- Terrain tool weight target option can be used with auto foundation option.
Fixed
- Stereo not playing the tracks not installed on the server, rendering the change in the previous update pointless. [Thanks Timmy!]
- Teleport animals that fall out of the map to a valid spawnpoint. [Thanks Toothy Deerryte!]
- Pooled effects getting prematurely destroyed. [Thanks Gamingtoday093!]
- Transparent pixels in supersampled screenshots. [Thanks Tiway!]
- Some inconsistent skin/cosmetic emissive intensity values. [Thanks diddlyono!]
- Animal collider not getting disabled on server. [Thanks surv0013!]
- Misaligned UVs on player/zombie ragdoll neck. [Thanks Toothy Deerryte!]
- Extremely small network positions off by one. [Thanks Gamingtoday093!]
- Some inconsistencies when enabling/disabling crosshair. [Thanks KarmaWSYD!]
- Interior culling size of several objects.
- Loading screen not appearing between clicking exit and reaching the main menu.
- Legacy airdrop/location node conversion not assigning instance ID.
Batching performance improvements:
This update should bring a noticeable performance increase on vanilla maps, and curated/modded maps too if/when the map creators opt-in. There was a similar update several years ago, but it had to be disabled because it used too much memory (RAM) for some players - actually reducing performance and/or crashing. According to the Steam hardware survey ~96% of players have 8+ GB of RAM now, so with some useful improvements it has been re-enabled. As a precaution it can be disabled by default on the backend if the update goes poorly, and you can disable it with this command-line option if necessary: -UseLevelBatching=false
For more information there are two new articles intended for map developers:
Level Batching
Manual Object Culling
Changed files in this update