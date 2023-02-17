3.23.2.0 Update Notes

Changelog:

Added

Option to use the classic crosshair shape.

"Manual Object Culling" volume type which replaces/improves old per-object-asset LOD area settings.

Instantiated_Item_Name_Override and Instantiated_Attachment_Name_Override options to simplify workarounds for animation component.

Exclude_From_Culling_Volumes [bool] option for objects.

Exclude_From_Level_Batching [bool] option for objects and trees.

"-DisableCullingVolumes" command-line flag. Not recommended.

"-UseLevelBatching=true/false" command-line option.

Valentine's day holiday condition for secret admirer note quest on Liberator.

Per-location option to hide from map UI.

Changed

Improved and re-enabled batching of level objects and trees.

Assets with duplicate guid are now skipped during registration rather than assigning a new guid.

Use same collision height (2 meters) for all zombie types.

Slightly increase zombie vertical attack range by 0.1 meter.

Slide while standing on zombie's/animal's head.

Allow masks to work as underwater breathing apparatus with backpack.

Semi-auto repairing melee items play an impact sound.

Terrain tool weight target option can be used with auto foundation option.

Fixed

Stereo not playing the tracks not installed on the server, rendering the change in the previous update pointless. [Thanks Timmy!]

Teleport animals that fall out of the map to a valid spawnpoint. [Thanks Toothy Deerryte!]

Pooled effects getting prematurely destroyed. [Thanks Gamingtoday093!]

Transparent pixels in supersampled screenshots. [Thanks Tiway!]

Some inconsistent skin/cosmetic emissive intensity values. [Thanks diddlyono!]

Animal collider not getting disabled on server. [Thanks surv0013!]

Misaligned UVs on player/zombie ragdoll neck. [Thanks Toothy Deerryte!]

Extremely small network positions off by one. [Thanks Gamingtoday093!]

Some inconsistencies when enabling/disabling crosshair. [Thanks KarmaWSYD!]

Interior culling size of several objects.

Loading screen not appearing between clicking exit and reaching the main menu.

Legacy airdrop/location node conversion not assigning instance ID.

Batching performance improvements:

This update should bring a noticeable performance increase on vanilla maps, and curated/modded maps too if/when the map creators opt-in. There was a similar update several years ago, but it had to be disabled because it used too much memory (RAM) for some players - actually reducing performance and/or crashing. According to the Steam hardware survey ~96% of players have 8+ GB of RAM now, so with some useful improvements it has been re-enabled. As a precaution it can be disabled by default on the backend if the update goes poorly, and you can disable it with this command-line option if necessary: -UseLevelBatching=false

For more information there are two new articles intended for map developers:

Level Batching

Manual Object Culling