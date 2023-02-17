Version 0.631.3 Alpha

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

Multiplayer

■ Fixed sync error for clients while item "washingplantportable02" attached to vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with collision on claim ground while crouching

■ Fixed error with pushing other players

■ Fixed error with no focus for item "washingplantportable02sluice01" in store

■ Fixed error with no focus for item "washingplantportable02sluice02" in store

■ Fixed error with no focus for item "hopperfeeder01" in store

■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplant" with item "bucket"

Functionality

■ Added function in options to toggle map marker

Changed

■ Changed default collision profile for moveable parts

■ Changed widget width to read long item names at npc

■ Changed movement "stands" for item "hopper01"

Audio

■ Changed ambiente sound

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed format error with new lines at npc

■ Fixed error with collision for ramps trailer "lowloader01" while moving

■ Fixed error with detect item "convoyerbelt01hitch01" on shopping area

■ Fixed error with detect item "convoyerbelt01hitch02" on shopping area

■ Fixed error with destroy items in object "dumpster01"

■ Fixed error with item falling on ground after attached item to shopping area, while player put item on another item

■ Fixed error with items falling through the shopping area after attached item to shopping area

■ Fixed error with detach "stands" for item "hopperfeeder01" while attached to vehicle

■ Fixed error with attach item "wheelbarrow01" at vehicles

■ Fixed error with frozen trailer after teleport to store or claims (not perfect landing, but works)

■ Fixed error with attach random item to another item (not finished yet, but better)

Improvements

■ Improved performance for moveable parts

Work in progress (WIP)

■ Sync attached vehicles on other vehicles

■ Sell point

■ Gold balance

■ Save client data

■ Handling vehicles

■ Rework gold panning

■ Voxel Rework