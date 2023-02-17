Version 0.631.3 Alpha

Help
■ Added missing help instructions
Multiplayer
■ Fixed sync error for clients while item "washingplantportable02" attached to vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with collision on claim ground while crouching
■ Fixed error with pushing other players
■ Fixed error with no focus for item "washingplantportable02sluice01" in store
■ Fixed error with no focus for item "washingplantportable02sluice02" in store
■ Fixed error with no focus for item "hopperfeeder01" in store
■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplant" with item "bucket"
Functionality
■ Added function in options to toggle map marker
Changed
■ Changed default collision profile for moveable parts
■ Changed widget width to read long item names at npc
■ Changed movement "stands" for item "hopper01"
Audio
■ Changed ambiente sound
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed format error with new lines at npc
■ Fixed error with collision for ramps trailer "lowloader01" while moving
■ Fixed error with detect item "convoyerbelt01hitch01" on shopping area
■ Fixed error with detect item "convoyerbelt01hitch02" on shopping area
■ Fixed error with destroy items in object "dumpster01"
■ Fixed error with item falling on ground after attached item to shopping area, while player put item on another item
■ Fixed error with items falling through the shopping area after attached item to shopping area
■ Fixed error with detach "stands" for item "hopperfeeder01" while attached to vehicle
■ Fixed error with attach item "wheelbarrow01" at vehicles
■ Fixed error with frozen trailer after teleport to store or claims (not perfect landing, but works)
■ Fixed error with attach random item to another item (not finished yet, but better)
Improvements
■ Improved performance for moveable parts
Work in progress (WIP)
■ Sync attached vehicles on other vehicles
■ Sell point
■ Gold balance
■ Save client data
■ Handling vehicles
■ Rework gold panning
■ Voxel Rework
Changed files in this update