Bunhouse update for 17 February 2023

Bunhouse Update 1.5.5

Bunhouse Update 1.5.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope everyone is having a good winter (well, at least my northern hemisphere peeps). Today we say goodbye to the snow and icebergs. Good job finding the easter egg for those who did :)

I've also added a QOL adjustment based on a request from people in my discord (which anyone is free to join, btw. Check that out here.) See full notes below:

Changelog 1.5.5

REMOVED: Winter event

ADDED: Quality of life addition regarding how buns interact with sun/shade units

  • Sun and shade units are now treated like tables during inspection/carrying events
  • If a bun is overlapping a shade unit and a pot, the pot will be prioritized for picking up or inspection
  • If a bun wants to grab a shade unit near a pot, they can hold left alt on keyboard or left/right trigger on gamepad and press the carry button
  • shade/sun units can no longer be inspected unless they are not near a pot
  • if no pots or other items are near a shade unit, they can be grabbed normally near one of the posts

