Bunhouse Update 1.5.5

Hope everyone is having a good winter (well, at least my northern hemisphere peeps). Today we say goodbye to the snow and icebergs. Good job finding the easter egg for those who did :)
I've also added a QOL adjustment based on a request from people in my discord (which anyone is free to join, btw. Check that out here.) See full notes below:
Changelog 1.5.5
REMOVED: Winter event
ADDED: Quality of life addition regarding how buns interact with sun/shade units
- Sun and shade units are now treated like tables during inspection/carrying events
- If a bun is overlapping a shade unit and a pot, the pot will be prioritized for picking up or inspection
- If a bun wants to grab a shade unit near a pot, they can hold left alt on keyboard or left/right trigger on gamepad and press the carry button
- shade/sun units can no longer be inspected unless they are not near a pot
- if no pots or other items are near a shade unit, they can be grabbed normally near one of the posts
Changed files in this update