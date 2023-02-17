Fixed an issue where some barrels would go underground (Final Stand mode, Research Facility map). This caused aiming to go crazy, with the character trying to aim straight down into the ground at certain locations.
Rogue Shift update for 17 February 2023
Release Notes - v1.0.6 [small hotfix]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rogue Shift Content Depot 611191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update