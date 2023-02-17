 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 17 February 2023

Release Notes - v1.0.6 [small hotfix]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where some barrels would go underground (Final Stand mode, Research Facility map). This caused aiming to go crazy, with the character trying to aim straight down into the ground at certain locations.

