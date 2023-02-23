Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v.2.217.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

This update for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered contains various optimizations and fixes, based on player feedback. We have made changes to improve CPU performance on both Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors with high physical core counts. This affects AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors and Intel Core i7 and i9 processors (11th generation and older). We made specific changes to how the game uses the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X processors, to improve performance on systems with these new CPUs.

This patch also includes a change to prevent the game from temporarily freezing while loading textures on certain systems. This behavior could occur at low frame rates in the last two versions of the game. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

We have also fixed a buffer overflow, aimed at addressing crashes to desktop that could occur for some players on Windows 11 systems after loading a save game or retrying a challenge.

Thank you for all your feedback and contributions that helped us improve the game.

