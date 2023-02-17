Development Branch update - v0.7.003

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.7.003) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version adds 2 rockets and a new screen on the drone stations.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.7.003 : Temporary changelog
New screen on the drone station with more informations
Rocket map t4 - Unlockable via blueprints
Drone visibility rocket - Unlockable via blueprints
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
