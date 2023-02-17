Development Branch update - v0.7.003

Share · View all patches · Build 10577755 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 16:32:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.003) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version adds 2 rockets and a new screen on the drone stations.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.003 : Temporary changelog

New screen on the drone station with more informations

Rocket map t4 - Unlockable via blueprints

Drone visibility rocket - Unlockable via blueprints

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games