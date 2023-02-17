 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arthas - The Game update for 17 February 2023

Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10577730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Corrected the ability to get out of the game map in a level with AK
-Fixed Difficulty on this prinecipe.

Was (Damage Multiplier)
-0.75
-1
-1.25

Became
-0.5
-0.75
-1

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link