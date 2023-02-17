Version 0.8.22 - Big Tankey Town upgrade

Hey fellow tanks, 0.8.22 version is LIVE NOW.
New wanted system added to tankey town
Be sure to behave or the police tanks will come after you, how long can you survive the oncoming police forces??
Two new Tankey Town shops
The new shops allow players to get some cool skins and bullets, you can finally spend your precious marbles on more fun items! (The last shop that is still to open, is kill effect shop)
Changelog:
- 2 new shops are open in Tankey Town! 🥳
- The wanted system is added in tankey town, misbehave and the police tanks will come for you
- New achievement drafts added, feel free to check them out but some dont work yet
- Earning points in survival mode works once more
- You can now buy all items at once in the Tankey Town shops, just walk up to the shopkeeper to browse all items
- Fixed players disappearing when entering the king tank arena
- AI companions now target airdropped tanks in king tank arena
- True run gives extra lives now every 5th mission
- Camera zooms out far when it follows multiple players around, this is useful for when playing maps like Mansion.
- Better performance with grass and terrain on lower graphics settings
- Opening up account menu now works with a controller
- Fixed workshop maps not loading
- Some smaller bug fixes
Changed files in this update