Version 0.8.22 - Big Tankey Town upgrade

Hey fellow tanks, 0.8.22 version is LIVE NOW.

New wanted system added to tankey town

Be sure to behave or the police tanks will come after you, how long can you survive the oncoming police forces??

Two new Tankey Town shops

The new shops allow players to get some cool skins and bullets, you can finally spend your precious marbles on more fun items! (The last shop that is still to open, is kill effect shop)

Changelog: