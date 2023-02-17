 Skip to content

Athena Code update for 17 February 2023

Athena Code v1.1.4

Build 10577670 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Chinese translation added (for UI and subtitles).
  • Japanese translation added (for UI and subtitles).
  • Korean translation added (for UI and subtitles).
  • Minor Bug fixes for lightning, controls and UI were implemented.
  • Minor improvements for enemies behaviors were implemented.
  • Minor improvements for CHAPTER 01 and CHAPTER 02 level designs were implemented.

