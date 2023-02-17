- Chinese translation added (for UI and subtitles).
- Japanese translation added (for UI and subtitles).
- Korean translation added (for UI and subtitles).
- Minor Bug fixes for lightning, controls and UI were implemented.
- Minor improvements for enemies behaviors were implemented.
- Minor improvements for CHAPTER 01 and CHAPTER 02 level designs were implemented.
Athena Code update for 17 February 2023
Athena Code v1.1.4
