[NEWS] 2.0.4 patch release available!

New features:
- Changing custom resources red bullet to green bullet Command call a common reaction: this object in common reaction is now the command caller Adding each second frequency in default project Adding climbing speed option in systems manager Adding state 1 to 10 in default project Removing begin equipment for Lucas in default project Better message errors for wrong autotiles, walls, and mountains picture size Command move object: remove transparency when drawing a way preview Adding open project/default folder in pictures/shapes/songs/videos manager Adding window skin blue, green, red, black for default project Command move object: jump clear message error when peak < final position Command change variables: adding error message when no object found for characteristics Command change weathier: changing default snow y rotation / addition* Battler frame duration / frame attacking duration in systems
Fixes:
- Engine might crash if non existing autotile in tileset After battle, map music is playing from beginning Characteristics elements crash sometimes with element damage Wrong FR translations for weapons/armors Formula statistics progression: u.lv undefined Command teleport object: infinite event time loop if teleport from event time reaction Missing transaltions in states/common reactions/models Messy behaviour in weapons/armors kind option if common equipment is disorderly Menu equip: too much equipment slots making weapons/armors list hidden Climbing down not properly working if using sprite with h > 1 Command call a common reaction: blocking hero may overwrite map object blocking options Climbing collisions issue with objects on the way Command change variables: object terrain not correct with floors layers Command move object: change speed / frequency changing orientation Incorrect detection rectangles values in game Engine crash if translate sprite/3Dobject on another sprite/3Dobject Cannot translate sprite/3Dobject when leaving portion Cannot translate on empty squares Backups settings not changed when edited Basic model sometimes crash when creating new reaction Status weaked incorrect name for default project Status weaked incorrect values for default proejct Command change a statistic: wrong behaviour when trying to add exp Non ordered autotile/mountain in tileset might not be displayed in map Skills Heal 2 / 3 not healing in default project Command set dialog box options: faceset Y not applied Update transformations button visible if no state in object 3D objects overflow might make engine crash Mountains collisions might block if going from -1 to 0 Y position Battlers might flicker if autotiles in battle map Copying map several times remove copied map editings* Crash when start a battle in same mp with created object inside
Changed files in this update