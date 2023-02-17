CENTURY CITY TIMES #6

Hello Citizens!

Today we return with a rich news devlog! We have a lot to talk about: first, we’ll show you what we want to bring in the future of Hell is Others; secondly, we’ll tell you what happened on the game Discord server!

Other Things

Regarding the game, we’re introducing the Other Thing, which represents a new level of challenge for the game: we're trying to match the difficulty level of an encounter with another player. With this new enemy, we’re also allowing players that wants to focus on PVE to be able to complete the game without having to kill other players.

We designed the Other Thing to be a great menace even for very skilled and veteran players. It is made in the image of the Others, and you’ll learn in time that it has a different set of skills compared to the Things that you can encounter in the game.

We can make you imagine the direction we want to take with a small but terrifying image:

What else can we say? Good luck, Citizens.

But in the future of Hell is Others there’s not only this enemy, but also some tasty additions that we think can give something more to your experience. Right now we are working on a key system and the bullet calibers!

Keys system

As for the key system, we decided to implement it because we noticed that you tend to use the same looting strategies, due to the fact that the Century City map never changes.

Plus, we also think that with this system we can create areas with higher-value loot, and increase the tension between players when you fight over sought-after objectives.

We already tested this system during the test of the PVE, so luckily we already have the feedback of our users, who during the testing of the PVE mode expressed doubts about the impact of this mechanism on strategies that matured over time. As a result, we have inserted fewer special containers than expected to offer both a valid new objective and the possibility of exploiting strategies you studied over time.

Weapon Calibers

With the other addition, the calibers, we want to balance out a problem we have seen in some weapons. Shotguns, for example, are very good not only for their pure damage but also because they are very efficient: with the same bullets as other firearms, they do more damage.

With the introduction of calibers, we can make this ratio more balanced: the damage is more significant, but now the number of bullets will be smaller since we will intervene on the type of plants that you can find on the map of Century City!

Packages

We’ve also implemented a new kind of lootable, designed to stimulate players to explore every area of the map because we noticed that they rarely use some peripheral zones of Century City.

Community

Now for the news about the community. At the end of January, we launched the Blood Hunt event: the community's goal was to collectively eliminate up to 200,000 Things. It took you very little to tear that number: in a few days, you have reached the maximum number of eliminations!

We then decided to increase the challenge, marking two new goals: 4,000,000 and 6,000,000 Things. You have given all for this challenge, and you have far exceeded the first of these two goals! Your sense of civic duty is admirable: congratulations, citizens! So to celebrate, we're giving everyone who met the participation criteria for the event all three prizes- trophies, plus a brand new wallpaper to decorate your apartment!

Speaking of community: we are really proud to show you the special reward we made for our Patron Achilles, the first to have reached over 100 friends invited through the referral program! That level grants you a customized painting of your choice, and we expected Achilles to choose... well, himself! But look what he wanted us to represent:

It’s his dog, Boone, driving the mullet he uses for work: so cute!

Finally, last week we launched the test of the new PVE mode of Hell is Others: we collected as much feedback as possible, and now we will thoroughly analyze all the data collected so we can work effectively on Hell is Others!

As you can see, a lot coming up in the future of Hell is Others: we can’t wait to share our ideas with you, and see you fight for the last key left!

Remember that to boast of your success you can access the discord of the community!

See you soon, Citizens!