- New Mission: Beach - Cobra
- Simplified AI helicopter colliders to improve performance
- Tweaked muzzle flash effects
- Simplified colliders on many huts to improve performance and fix a crash
- Made bolt forward sound effect on VZ.61 much quieter
- Changed VZ.61 hand strengths to default rifle settings
- Machine gun belts should reset their positions properly now
- Added additional checks for controller connection
PunjiVR update for 17 February 2023
Update 12 - Patch 1
