PunjiVR update for 17 February 2023

Update 12 - Patch 1

Update 12 - Patch 1 · Build 10577602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Mission: Beach - Cobra
  • Simplified AI helicopter colliders to improve performance
  • Tweaked muzzle flash effects
  • Simplified colliders on many huts to improve performance and fix a crash
  • Made bolt forward sound effect on VZ.61 much quieter
  • Changed VZ.61 hand strengths to default rifle settings
  • Machine gun belts should reset their positions properly now
  • Added additional checks for controller connection

