Update #1 is here!

The first update for the Winter Survival Prologue is here. Please be advised, that due to the nature of some the tweaks we did, the patch notes contain some spoilers.

Reduced insanity gain from being sleepy and tired from 3.0 to 1.2 per cycle.

Energy, Hunger, and Thirst 'bad' states now begin at much lower % [mostly around 35% instead of 50%], meaning insanity 'gain' will not start as quickly. This should result in you having a much easier time managing your sanity.

We adjusted the stats slightly based on community feedback - we will be adding 'Hard' difficulty in the future for the settings that were active before the fixes:

Normal Difficulty: Adjusted Thirst (-19%), Hunger (-14%) and Energy (-20%) to decay slower.

Easy Difficulty: Adjusted Thirst (-23%), Hunger (-20%) and Energy (-40%) to decay slower, and sprinting to drain less Energy (-50%) so that sprinting around won't get you sleepy as fast.

Running no longer consumes extra energy.