Changed
- Combined maintenance expense in P+L screen
- Increased camera bounds size
- Updated the shop catalogue to hide clipping hairs, hats and masks
- Moved the glasses up and forward a little to fix the position of the moustache.
Fixed
- Transfer funds showing incorrect business name during biz construction
- Removed hidden avatar items from the randomizer
- Waiting til deck is set before storing deck index
- Fixed the hats to work better with the hairstyles
- Relaxed Mohawk hair now shows up when the player selects this asset
- Removed duplicate dog and cat ears
Changed files in this update