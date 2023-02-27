 Skip to content

Venture Valley update for 27 February 2023

0.1.436

0.1.436

Build 10577550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Combined maintenance expense in P+L screen
  • Increased camera bounds size
  • Updated the shop catalogue to hide clipping hairs, hats and masks
  • Moved the glasses up and forward a little to fix the position of the moustache.

Fixed

  • Transfer funds showing incorrect business name during biz construction
  • Removed hidden avatar items from the randomizer
  • Waiting til deck is set before storing deck index
  • Fixed the hats to work better with the hairstyles
  • Relaxed Mohawk hair now shows up when the player selects this asset
  • Removed duplicate dog and cat ears

