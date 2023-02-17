 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 17 February 2023

Infinimine Ver.67

Last edited by Wendy

-Fixed the gear upgrade level not matching the Perk Display
-Increased the Prestige Point contribution from farm tiers from .1% to 1.5%
-Fixed TNT Perk displaying a cap of 9 levels when the talent is only 5 levels
-Removed TEST_Characters from leaderboard
-Added debug output for Mine Reset notifications that are being displayed when the mine isn't resetting
-Fixed issue with loot on ground when hitting prestige

