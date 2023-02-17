第六章《消失》上线了，更新游戏即可体验。
各位侦探辛苦了。
本章节开始，游戏系统增加了初代侦探的评级系统。
会根据您的破案时间，看提示的次数等为您评级。
另外对线索雷达和分析仪进行了升级。
感谢各位玩家的支持！
