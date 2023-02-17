Update 0.1.4.10.2 Hotfix Patch Notes

Hi everyone! Today's hotfix is a change to prevent an issue that was found with Powerlines and Tunnels which caused issues with Save Load and building construction. As this issue was caused by holding shift to force right angle Tunnels and Powerlines, we have decided to remove this feature temporarily.
Patch 0.1.4.11 will be released next week!
Bug Fix:
- Removed right angle tunnels and powerlines, preventing powerlines from breaking and causing knock on effects with save/load.
Changed files in this update