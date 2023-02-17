 Skip to content

Urban Tale update for 17 February 2023

v1.1.4 is Live!

v1.1.4 · Build 10577476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.1.4 is live.

A new update has just been released for Urban Tale! This update brings several changes to the user interface (UI) and map elements, making the gameplay experience more intuitive and enjoyable. We have also worked to address some issues that were impacting gameplay, including a number of pesky bugs.

Thanks for your continued support and feedback – we hope you enjoy these improvements!

Changelog:

  • UI Changes and Text adjustments
  • Updated several Map indicators
  • New Text added to the Help menu offering more detailed explanations about each occupation
  • Fixing overlapping issues with hallowen props
  • Update to the stock market and the velocity of changes it can make
  • Update to the buying of the computer key logic
  • Other small fixes

Changed files in this update

Urban Tale Content Depot 1000771
  • Loading history…
Urban Tale MAC Depot 1000772
  • Loading history…
