Sorry for the long wait, we had some hard drive issues but we're back!
-Added 3 more sublevels to level REDACTED
-Added more walls to the fake reality
-Added level 31: Roller Rink
-Added some ambient noise to level 6
-Added the Buzti enterprises secret base to the Terror Hotel Casino
-Added a mount to the top of the Desert Eagle
-Revamped many of level REDACTED's Sublevels
-Edited cloud textures to be more calm
-Made the border walls of level 16 invisible
-Seal flex expands faster
-Fixed an issue with the 1911 top color
-Fixed some minor specularity issues with text
-Reduced the distance that the wrist communicator has to be to the face to activate
-Improved the Laser Gun
-Improved some terrain on level 24
-Improved the lighting on level 18
-Improved haptics on the Gatekeeper
-Removed remaining winter decor from level 11
-Made keycards pullable
Changed files in this update