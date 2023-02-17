Sorry for the long wait, we had some hard drive issues but we're back!

-Added 3 more sublevels to level REDACTED

-Added more walls to the fake reality

-Added level 31: Roller Rink

-Added some ambient noise to level 6

-Added the Buzti enterprises secret base to the Terror Hotel Casino

-Added a mount to the top of the Desert Eagle

-Revamped many of level REDACTED's Sublevels

-Edited cloud textures to be more calm

-Made the border walls of level 16 invisible

-Seal flex expands faster

-Fixed an issue with the 1911 top color

-Fixed some minor specularity issues with text

-Reduced the distance that the wrist communicator has to be to the face to activate

-Improved the Laser Gun

-Improved some terrain on level 24

-Improved the lighting on level 18

-Improved haptics on the Gatekeeper

-Removed remaining winter decor from level 11

-Made keycards pullable