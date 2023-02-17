0.8.0 Game Ending!!! - What's left?

So this update introduces the game ending! Yes, you can now play Lone Fungus from start to finish! Does this mean the game is done? No, there is quite some stuff left to be implemented. Here are the list of things that are coming before the 1.0 Launch!
- Lots of polishing!
- More SFX
- More Music!
- More Dialogues & Lore!
- In-Game Options menu!
- The rest of the missing content like more Relics...
- Two alternative endings are planned (Hopefully I'll have time to implement them)
And whatever else I'll have time to add before the 1.0 Launch! So you're probably thinking when is 1.0 Launching? Well, I'm hoping to get these things finished as soon as possible. My plan is to get the essential missing content into the game before March and then spend March just polishing the game as much as possible. That means the game is planned to Launch out of Early Access somewhere at the end of March or very early April. But who knows, I'm not looking to rush things but I do want to get this game out of Early Access as soon as possible!
Anyway here is the full changelog for 0.8.0!
Changelog
- Final Boss added
- Ending added
- Game Complete Achievements
- New Ability : Ground-Bounce
- New Ability : Spin-Bounce
- New Ability : Water Breath
- New Ability : Royal Ornament
- New Ability : All-Seeing Eye
- New Relic : Sword Booster
- New Relic : Big Meteor Blast
- New Emblem : Ice Block
- New Emblem : Auto-Parry
- New Mindshrooms
- New Rooms
- New Boss bars to fit the new UI
- New environmental tiles in Corrupted Tunnels
- New Tablets
- Visual and gameplay re-work of Screw Sentinel
- Screw Sentinel given dialogue
- Spark Ball and Vibrant Crystal MP cost reduced down to 30MP
- Fixed a bug where some spikes were missing in one room
- Fixed a bug with parrying things you should be able to (stuff like lasers that are not yet doing damage)
- Green Health Orb will only spawn from things that actually hurt you
- Great Slash base damage reduced down from 50 to 37
- Great Spin Slash damage reduced from 60 to 48
- Spin Slash + Bouncy Spore damage reduced from 34 to 28
- Great Slash version of Vibrant Crystal has it's damage increased to 45
- Spark damage increased from 13 to 19
- Fixed the missing environmental design in one of the rooms in Corrupted Tunnels
- New Hit sounds
- Unique Hit sounds for Spells
- Fixed the bug where the player flashes after touching lava
- Fixed Armored Pengu not showing a name
- The map will be transparent when teleporting and shrines will be green, improving visibillity
- Fixed some visual glitches with the map
- Added a subtle fade in effect when opening the map
- Fixed a visual bug where Spore Smokes would appear at the beginning of enter a room
- Fixed a visual bug where the player position on the map would move when you moved the map
- Fixed it so you can't attack/heal/cast spells while in dialogue with bosses
- Fixed so Barry won't shoot bosses while in dialogue
- Fixed a bug where you could not dash backwards after attacking / throwing out a mushmover
- Fixed the Blue Eyed Statue not having dialogue sometimes
- Removed the Control changing Signs from Practice rooms
- Wall Bounces will always give the same amount of boost based on current velocity/touching a wall
- Room transitions will refresh your Spin
- New Shrine-Menu graphics
- New Saving effect and music
- The game will now pause when using a shrine
- New Main Menu theme
- Fixed the Brain Node icon not showing in inventory
- Fixed that Gold Mines Astral Gate that required Spin Jump
- Fixed the log not breaking from beneath
- Fixed the Spark Cap not showing up
- Removed Mushmover Charges & the whole re-gain Mana system from it
