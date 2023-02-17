0.8.0 Game Ending!!! - What's left?

So this update introduces the game ending! Yes, you can now play Lone Fungus from start to finish! Does this mean the game is done? No, there is quite some stuff left to be implemented. Here are the list of things that are coming before the 1.0 Launch!

Lots of polishing!

More SFX

More Music!

More Dialogues & Lore!

In-Game Options menu!

The rest of the missing content like more Relics...

Two alternative endings are planned (Hopefully I'll have time to implement them)

And whatever else I'll have time to add before the 1.0 Launch! So you're probably thinking when is 1.0 Launching? Well, I'm hoping to get these things finished as soon as possible. My plan is to get the essential missing content into the game before March and then spend March just polishing the game as much as possible. That means the game is planned to Launch out of Early Access somewhere at the end of March or very early April. But who knows, I'm not looking to rush things but I do want to get this game out of Early Access as soon as possible!

Anyway here is the full changelog for 0.8.0!

Changelog