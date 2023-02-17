Update 0.8.2.1

Helloo! We are glad that you liked Talkôr so much!

In this minor update we bring you some changes you suggested yesterday/today 😄

To make up for the fact that he doesn't have red hearts, the Goblet will come handy to Talkôr now, as he will come back to life with 15 gold.

Mirror Mirror Relic will duplicate your current gold savings even if this breaks the gold limit. And soon there will be more ways to break this limit with Yggdrasil.

When playing Talkôr, coins on the minimap could be a visual chaos and wouldn’t let you see where enemies were. They are now displayed with the following priority: Enemies > Altars > Artifacts > Potions, Coins, etc.

We have also made the gold coins on the Minimap a bit transparent when you have reached the maximum amount of gold.

You could pick up chests when the game was paused, generating a crash in some cases that prevented you from exiting the game.

Hafgrim’s ultimate had a visual bug.

The Glowing Coin Relic was not being added to the Glossary.

ALSO! Next week’s update will be more balancing, QoL + new consumables!

Thanks again for your amazing support!

