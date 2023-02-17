Update 0.8.2.1

Helloo! We are glad that you liked Talkôr so much!
In this minor update we bring you some changes you suggested yesterday/today 😄
- To make up for the fact that he doesn't have red hearts, the Goblet will come handy to Talkôr now, as he will come back to life with 15 gold.
- Mirror Mirror Relic will duplicate your current gold savings even if this breaks the gold limit. And soon there will be more ways to break this limit with Yggdrasil.
- When playing Talkôr, coins on the minimap could be a visual chaos and wouldn’t let you see where enemies were. They are now displayed with the following priority: Enemies > Altars > Artifacts > Potions, Coins, etc.
- We have also made the gold coins on the Minimap a bit transparent when you have reached the maximum amount of gold.
- You could pick up chests when the game was paused, generating a crash in some cases that prevented you from exiting the game.
- Hafgrim’s ultimate had a visual bug.
- The Glowing Coin Relic was not being added to the Glossary.
ALSO! Next week’s update will be more balancing, QoL + new consumables!
Thanks again for your amazing support!
If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
🔸 Discord.
🔸 Steam Community.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/
Changed files in this update