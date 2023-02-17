Update 1.0.1 released

Change Log:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't click on locations if you saved on the town map
- Fixed a bug where you didn't get dialog if you save during the tutorial
- Fixed a bug where you would never hit an enemy with a Rock
- Fixed a bug where you seemingly got 2 items when you looted them
- Fixed spelling errors
- Fixed a bug where the crashed car was displayed too big in the combat scenario
- Fixed a bug where you could interrupt a character movement by switching to another character in combat
Changes
- Added a smoke animation for the meteor on the map to make it more visible
- Removed the Spring Festival locations before you talked to the professor to make the University easier to find
- Added a notification icon when the notebook has new entries.
- Added a hint that you should use the recon plane to investigate the ant hills
- Improved tooltip for the syringe and healing drugs to make them easier to understand
Cheers,
Tim
