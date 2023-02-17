 Skip to content

It Returned To The Desert update for 17 February 2023

Update 1.0.1 released

Share · View all patches · Build 10577395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't click on locations if you saved on the town map
  • Fixed a bug where you didn't get dialog if you save during the tutorial
  • Fixed a bug where you would never hit an enemy with a Rock
  • Fixed a bug where you seemingly got 2 items when you looted them
  • Fixed spelling errors
  • Fixed a bug where the crashed car was displayed too big in the combat scenario
  • Fixed a bug where you could interrupt a character movement by switching to another character in combat

Changes

  • Added a smoke animation for the meteor on the map to make it more visible
  • Removed the Spring Festival locations before you talked to the professor to make the University easier to find
  • Added a notification icon when the notebook has new entries.
  • Added a hint that you should use the recon plane to investigate the ant hills
  • Improved tooltip for the syringe and healing drugs to make them easier to understand

Cheers,
Tim

Changed files in this update

