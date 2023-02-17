First of two major content expansions arrived! - version 1.010.1

Hello Sea Mayors, some great news today!

Today we're starting to roll out the first of the bigger content updates for Aquatico. Elements of this update will start expanding the gameplay itself, and most building blocks grew from thousands of your forum messages, emails and Discord suggestions. The main goal is to enhance the overall play experience, establish closer links to the backstory and the apocalyptic setting, and to set the stage for future in-game objectives.

Since we can't immediately change or add everything, we've decided to first improve and expand areas of the game that you had the most suggestions about. And in these two updates the content will revolve around immersion, links to general setting and objectives, both short term and global game objective.

Some of these changes will be visible only if you start a fresh game. For example, when starting a new game, you'll now see more a direct connection to the background story, how and why you ended up on the ocean floor. Additionally, map scenery has been upgraded with submerged buildings and objects describing the new reality and the elevated water levels.

Also, since your underwater colony is not the first one, you will encounter the remains of previous failed settlement attempts, like abandoned and ruined parts of underwater constructions. There is a new game mechanics allowing for the deconstruction and reuse of valuable resources from them.

Throughout the game, you'll now have references to events happening in the world globally, the progress of other underwater colonies, and how far you are from achieving main goal – the completion of Atlantis Project. Basically, Atlantis project is a mega construction project aimed at creating a huge underwater megalopolis, the center for all dispersed underwater colonies in this new post apocalyptic world.

Each underwater colony, like the one you're leading yourself in Aquatico, is tasked with gathering survivors, creating a self-sustainable habitat and ensuring the production of resources. In time, each colony will be contributing these resources (both material resources and human resources) to the construction of Atlantis in its full glory. Main goal of the game will be to finish the Atlantis Project and spark the complete revitalization of human civilization, but more on that in the next major content update.

Chunks of all this is part of today's update, while the second part will come in second content update in about a month.

Besides these elements, this update also contains a couple of additional game maps, new or updated panels, the next rebalance package, modifications of resource tiers, addition of citizen discussions and opinions (visible in small text bubbles) and many other background details.

CHANGELOG

ADDED: 2 completely new handcrafted game maps

ADDED: Salvage system to deconstruct and extract valuable materials on abandoned buildings

ADDED: Numerous new abandoned buildings available for salvaging – Container wreckage, Depot wreckage, Defunct generator, Ruptured fuel tank, Derelict house, Leaky oxygen generator, Rusty tank

ADDED: Human opinions system – citizens will express opinions with details on background story, or hinting at suggested next moves, or additional data linked to current events

ADDED: New cutscene as a direct continuation and bridge between intro and start of gameplay

ADDED: Scenery buildings remains of once surface cities

ADDED: Few new event types with associated rewards

ADDED: Numerous new SFX linked to newly introduced content

IMPROVED: Pipeline socket panel with visual corrections and additional data displayed

IMPROVED: Underwater farms management system upgraded

IMPROVED: Inter-dome cable car panel aligned, polished and with additional hints

IMPROVED: Several events and linked rewards

FIXED: Lights on Opera house building corrected

FIXED: Ground transport vehicle pathfinding corrected

FIXED: Few glitches with older save files

TWEAKED: Trigger points for Luxuries and advanced food tier demands

If you want to see some of these things in real game, check the latest Developer Diary:



We'd like to invite you to replay your experience in Aquatico, check out all of the changes and see what direction we're heading in. There will be another massive chunk of content improvement with the next update, then we'll proceed with the announced elements from the Roadmap, and after that continue following the lists created from your feedback.

Hope you'll all have good fun!