Photo Mode 📸 & some fixes! 🐣 Early Access Update #1 🔧

Dear Birdfolks! 🐣
Wow, launching Scorchlands into the stratosphere via Early Access was a fantastic experience. We had such a blast - thank you for the warmest welcome possible. We receive uplifting feedback from all around the globe. Our team is so glad that you enjoy colonizing with Giwis! 🐦
Time for the first update to Scorchlands. 🔧
It’s already here!
Let’s shed some light on…
Photo Mode 📸 is a new feature added to this update.
All of us had so much fun taking photos of freshly set-up colonies, Nexuses, and terraformed biomes. We hope that you’ll enjoy our “digital camera” as much as we do.
Don’t forget to post your photos on Scorchlands’ Discord server! 🎧
We also did some fixing here and there. 🧰
You probably want to know what changed in the game’s build, so here’s a full changelog.
[Patch 0.1.1] -- 2023-02-17
Additions:
- Added the Photo Mode! (by default activated with P)
- Added camera panning sensitivity slider
- Cursor is now locked in place while panning camera (windows only)
- Increased default camera sensitivity by 50%
- Added tiny decorative ladders between buildings located at slightly different elevations
Fixes:
- Fixed wrong text alignment in panels shown at the end of tutorial / demo / campaign.
- Fixed toggling core mod on causing game not to load in correctly.
- Fixed players being able to bypass population limits to create infinite colonies by using keybind to start making a new colony.
Also - we’ve got some new screenshots from the game! 📷
Check this one out - we’ll post more later:
It’s not the last good news to share today.
The winners of the #PAXEast 2023 PAX Rising Showcase have been revealed and Scorchlands is amongst them!
Yay! Hurray! 🥳
It’s absolutely flattering to be a part of such camaraderie. Best of luck to all the featured indie games! 🎮
Remember to check out our cool bundles!
🔍 Explore Bundle - Scorchlands, Lumencraft
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30181
🧙♀️ Fantasy Bundle - Driftland: The Magic Revival, Scorchlands
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30180
♟️ Turn-Based Bundle - Scorchlands, As Far As The Eye Colony
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30182
🧠Colony Sim Bundle - Frozenheim, Scorchlands
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30267
Now go and take photos of your colonies!
Ringlab ⚗️
