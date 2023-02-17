Photo Mode 📸 & some fixes! 🐣 Early Access Update #1 🔧

Share · View all patches · Build 10577297 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 17:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear Birdfolks! 🐣

Wow, launching Scorchlands into the stratosphere via Early Access was a fantastic experience. We had such a blast - thank you for the warmest welcome possible. We receive uplifting feedback from all around the globe. Our team is so glad that you enjoy colonizing with Giwis! 🐦

It’s already here!

Let’s shed some light on…

Photo Mode 📸 is a new feature added to this update.

All of us had so much fun taking photos of freshly set-up colonies, Nexuses, and terraformed biomes. We hope that you’ll enjoy our “digital camera” as much as we do.

Don’t forget to post your photos on Scorchlands’ Discord server! 🎧

We also did some fixing here and there. 🧰

You probably want to know what changed in the game’s build, so here’s a full changelog.

[Patch 0.1.1] -- 2023-02-17

Additions:

Added the Photo Mode! (by default activated with P)

Added camera panning sensitivity slider

Cursor is now locked in place while panning camera (windows only)

Increased default camera sensitivity by 50%

Added tiny decorative ladders between buildings located at slightly different elevations

Fixes:

Fixed wrong text alignment in panels shown at the end of tutorial / demo / campaign.

Fixed toggling core mod on causing game not to load in correctly.

Fixed players being able to bypass population limits to create infinite colonies by using keybind to start making a new colony.

Also - we’ve got some new screenshots from the game! 📷

Check this one out - we’ll post more later:

It’s not the last good news to share today.

The winners of the #PAXEast 2023 PAX Rising Showcase have been revealed and Scorchlands is amongst them!

Yay! Hurray! 🥳

It’s absolutely flattering to be a part of such camaraderie. Best of luck to all the featured indie games! 🎮

Now go and take photos of your colonies!

Ringlab ⚗️