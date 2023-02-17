 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pharaoh: A New Era update for 17 February 2023

PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - 1.0 HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 10577266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Pharaohs,

Today, we're deploying our first hotfix that addresses some of the gameplay issues reported lately:

  • Removed access to the debug menu when activating the cheat codes in the options.
  • The 'palace' tooltip no longer breaks the other tooltips
  • The 'population' tooltip no longer closes every time a day passes.
  • Achievements now properly unlock in the GOG version.
  • “Blessing of the Gods” achievement now doesn’t unlock by simply pressing the “A” key.
  • Fixed a few localization keys that didn’t display the proper text.
  • Fixed Gatehouses sorting.

We'd like to thank you all for playing and sharing your first thoughts about Pharaoh: A New Era. Feel free to share them using the "Feedback & Suggestion" subforum on Steam. We're doing our best to gather everything and study them carefully.

As stated in a preview blog post, the map editor's deployment has been postponed to grant us more time to work and polish. This beloved feature will be implemented as post-launch content when it will be ready. We thank you for your understanding.

Keep up with the latest news on Pharaoh: A New Era by following:

https://twitter.com/Triskell_Int
https://twitter.comDotemu
http://www.facebook.com/PharaohNewEra
https://www.tiktok.com/@dotemugames_

Follow Louis Godart on Twitter:
@louisgodart

How about checking his Soundcloud?
https://soundcloud.com/lgodart/khepera

👾Catch us on Discord:
https://discord.gg/pharaohnewera

Changed depots in patch1.1 branch

View more data in app history for build 10577266
Depot 1351081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link