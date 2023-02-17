PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - 1.0 HOTFIX

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Pharaohs,

Today, we're deploying our first hotfix that addresses some of the gameplay issues reported lately:

Removed access to the debug menu when activating the cheat codes in the options.

The ' palace ' tooltip no longer breaks the other tooltips

' tooltip no longer breaks the other tooltips The ' population ' tooltip no longer closes every time a day passes.

' tooltip no longer closes every time a day passes. Achievements now properly unlock in the GOG version.

“Blessing of the Gods” achievement now doesn’t unlock by simply pressing the “ A ” key.

” key. Fixed a few localization keys that didn’t display the proper text.

Fixed Gatehouses sorting.

We'd like to thank you all for playing and sharing your first thoughts about Pharaoh: A New Era. Feel free to share them using the "Feedback & Suggestion" subforum on Steam. We're doing our best to gather everything and study them carefully.

As stated in a preview blog post, the map editor's deployment has been postponed to grant us more time to work and polish. This beloved feature will be implemented as post-launch content when it will be ready. We thank you for your understanding.

Keep up with the latest news on Pharaoh: A New Era by following:

https://twitter.com/Triskell_Int

https://twitter.comDotemu

http://www.facebook.com/PharaohNewEra

https://www.tiktok.com/@dotemugames_

Follow Louis Godart on Twitter:

@louisgodart

How about checking his Soundcloud?

https://soundcloud.com/lgodart/khepera

👾Catch us on Discord:

https://discord.gg/pharaohnewera