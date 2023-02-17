PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - 1.0 HOTFIX

Greetings Pharaohs,
Today, we're deploying our first hotfix that addresses some of the gameplay issues reported lately:
- Removed access to the debug menu when activating the cheat codes in the options.
- The 'palace' tooltip no longer breaks the other tooltips
- The 'population' tooltip no longer closes every time a day passes.
- Achievements now properly unlock in the GOG version.
- “Blessing of the Gods” achievement now doesn’t unlock by simply pressing the “A” key.
- Fixed a few localization keys that didn’t display the proper text.
- Fixed Gatehouses sorting.
We'd like to thank you all for playing and sharing your first thoughts about Pharaoh: A New Era. Feel free to share them using the "Feedback & Suggestion" subforum on Steam. We're doing our best to gather everything and study them carefully.
As stated in a preview blog post, the map editor's deployment has been postponed to grant us more time to work and polish. This beloved feature will be implemented as post-launch content when it will be ready. We thank you for your understanding.
