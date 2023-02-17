Moshcave Major Update #3 (0.4)

Hello,

Moshcave 0.4 is now available! ːsteamsadː

This update was focused on implementing a new third-party leaderboard that shows the lowest floor reached by the players that submit their scores. Some minor design changes were also made, and you can check the summary of the update below.

Added a leaderboard

Added a new song to the mix

Added a new aggressive tile/enemy (floor 10+)

Changed design of the stage

Changed the volume of some of the sound effects that were too loud (chest opening, trap door opening, breaking blocks etc.)

Fixed minimap advancing through the bottom HUD.

That's it for today's update! Feel free to leave a comment, feedback or review saying what do you think about the game, the changes and what could be improved in further updates. This helps a lot!

As always, thanks for your supporting and for playing Moshcave! E bom carnaval!

LGV