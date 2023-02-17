 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dimensions: Dreadnought Architect update for 17 February 2023

Tutorials Available Now

Share · View all patches · Build 10577212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**[color=orange] Hello everyone. These days I have been working on interactive tutorials, and now they are finished. I strongly recommend everyone to play through them once, because there may be some features even experienced players not know.

In next few days, I will work mainly on adventure improvement, besides any known bug fixes and UI improvement. [/color]

Tutorials Update

  • Combat tutorial.
  • Basic design tutorial.
  • Build ship from scratch.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix attitude rotator unstable bug when in max thrust mode.
  • Fix a shader bug when ship damaged.

Improvement and Optimization

  • Improve UI of dragging.
  • Remove max speed restriction from velocity direction in local space, instead use local forward direction. Thus, ship will remain velocity when attitude change. (Drifting is more practicable.)
  • Capacitor has full energy when begin battle.

**

Changed files in this update

Depot 1739652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link