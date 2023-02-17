Tutorials Available Now

**[color=orange] Hello everyone. These days I have been working on interactive tutorials, and now they are finished. I strongly recommend everyone to play through them once, because there may be some features even experienced players not know.
In next few days, I will work mainly on adventure improvement, besides any known bug fixes and UI improvement. [/color]
Tutorials Update
- Combat tutorial.
- Basic design tutorial.
- Build ship from scratch.
Bug Fixes
- Fix attitude rotator unstable bug when in max thrust mode.
- Fix a shader bug when ship damaged.
Improvement and Optimization
- Improve UI of dragging.
- Remove max speed restriction from velocity direction in local space, instead use local forward direction. Thus, ship will remain velocity when attitude change. (Drifting is more practicable.)
- Capacitor has full energy when begin battle.
**
Changed files in this update