Tutorials Available Now

**[color=orange] Hello everyone. These days I have been working on interactive tutorials, and now they are finished. I strongly recommend everyone to play through them once, because there may be some features even experienced players not know.

In next few days, I will work mainly on adventure improvement, besides any known bug fixes and UI improvement. [/color]

Combat tutorial.

Basic design tutorial.

Build ship from scratch.

Bug Fixes

Fix attitude rotator unstable bug when in max thrust mode.

Fix a shader bug when ship damaged.

Improvement and Optimization

Improve UI of dragging.

Remove max speed restriction from velocity direction in local space, instead use local forward direction. Thus, ship will remain velocity when attitude change. (Drifting is more practicable.)

Capacitor has full energy when begin battle.

**