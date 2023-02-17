Season 6 Launch

Hey everyone, we are excited to announce Dwarven Realms EA season 6, The Sunken Gate; This season has a lot of new content we are excited about, and hope you will be too. For the first time ever, we are changing the two weeks season to three weeks, to give everyone a fair chance to unlock and experience the new end game.

High level patch notes:

We are introducing two new end game dungeons. These are high level content that is opened late. Good luck.

We have tweaked and added a few more bosses mechanics in order to be able to see what works and what is fun. A lot more bosses mechanics are planned and might get introduced during the season.

We have added a new way to interact with keys. A very basic proof of concept is introduced in this season but we have a lot of plans for it. Expect a new gateway in your home fort.

As our extended effort to keep items relevant and fun a few changes have been made to balance them. This also includes new item tiers. A complete item rehaul is still planned, this does not replace that work.

Complete Rework of Ruptures. The goal is to have more balance between the ruptures and have relevant grinding areas (like the pond) inside almost all of the 24 ruptures.

Additional stabilizations, enhancements and fixes to save file.

Balancing mobs mechanics. Different abilities will unlock at different rupture levels. Boss's earth quake is nerfed a bit and has a sound indication to start as an example.

Many many many annoying bugs fixed. Including the giant ragdoll! hopefully. We know that there are a lot more we couldn't get to so feel free to keep posting in the bugs forum. It helps us a lot.

As planned for last season, in an attempt to balance progression - Books and scrolls will now scale with rupture levels. This might get balanced if we see the meta breaking later in the season.

The season after this one is dedicated to skills. Currently it will revolve around 3 pillars.