Gates Database indicator artwork

For the main "Integument" application new artwork and text animation has been added to better indicate the absence of presence of the, "Integument - Database: Gates" DLC.
Once the DLC is installed the illustration will colorize.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
For the main "Integument" application new artwork and text animation has been added to better indicate the absence of presence of the, "Integument - Database: Gates" DLC.
Once the DLC is installed the illustration will colorize.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update