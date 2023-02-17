 Skip to content

Integument update for 17 February 2023

Gates Database indicator artwork

Integument update for 17 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the main "Integument" application new artwork and text animation has been added to better indicate the absence of presence of the, "Integument - Database: Gates" DLC.

Once the DLC is installed the illustration will colorize.

