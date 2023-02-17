Attention all flight simulation enthusiasts! The long-awaited update for Tacview has finally arrived! The latest version, Tacview 1.9.0, includes a range of exciting new features and improvements to enhance your flight analysis experience.

With added support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry and temporary files, as well as DCS: South Atlantic map, Mirage F-1CE, and MB-339 aircraft, you can take your flight simulations to new heights. Plus, the real-time telemetry lag option ensures smooth recordings even for challenging conditions.

The addition of MSAA x4 anti-aliasing and Adaptive v-sync support to the 2D and 3D views, along with the option to switch between true and magnetic north, provides a more accurate and visually stunning experience. Improved HUD speed and altitude display, crisp terrain textures, and better mouse object selection, also add to the already impressive list of improvements.

The latest release also includes important bug fixes to address crashes, inaccuracies, and UI issues. So, upgrade to Tacview 1.9.0 today and experience the improved flight analysis tool that helps you take your flight simulation to new heights!

This announcement was written entirely by ChatGPT so that Vyrtuoz could keep working on Tacview 2.0

FEATURES & CHANGES

ADDED support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry

ADDED support for Falcon 4 FLT temporary files

ADDED support for DCS: South Atlantic map

ADDED support for DCS: Mirage F-1CE

ADDED support for DCS: MB-339

ADDED real-time telemetry lag option to better support some recorders

ADDED numerous entries to the database

ADDED new shortcut AltGr+B to inject bookmarks in DCS World

ADDED OutOfSyncWarning registry option to disable desynchronized real-time telemetry warning

ADDED support for up to 9 locked targets

ADDED support for pilot health telemetry variables

ADDED MSAA x4 anti-aliasing to 2D and 3D views (basically free since Tacview is CPU bound)

ADDED Adaptive v-sync support for improved replay depending on the system performance

ADDED Option to switch between true and magnetic north

IMPROVED HUD speed and altitude display

IMPROVED Garmin CSV telemetry files support

IMPROVED KML telemetry files support

IMPROVED crispness of terrain textures

IMPROVED mouse objects selection from the 3D view

IMPROVED Events are now displayed in the 3D view for 5 seconds when auto-pause disabled

IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.36

IMPROVED Israel database and terrain for BMS 4.36

IMPROVED DCS2ACMI diagnostic log

IMPROVED debug log

FIXES