Attention all flight simulation enthusiasts! The long-awaited update for Tacview has finally arrived! The latest version, Tacview 1.9.0, includes a range of exciting new features and improvements to enhance your flight analysis experience.
With added support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry and temporary files, as well as DCS: South Atlantic map, Mirage F-1CE, and MB-339 aircraft, you can take your flight simulations to new heights. Plus, the real-time telemetry lag option ensures smooth recordings even for challenging conditions.
The addition of MSAA x4 anti-aliasing and Adaptive v-sync support to the 2D and 3D views, along with the option to switch between true and magnetic north, provides a more accurate and visually stunning experience. Improved HUD speed and altitude display, crisp terrain textures, and better mouse object selection, also add to the already impressive list of improvements.
The latest release also includes important bug fixes to address crashes, inaccuracies, and UI issues. So, upgrade to Tacview 1.9.0 today and experience the improved flight analysis tool that helps you take your flight simulation to new heights!
This announcement was written entirely by ChatGPT so that Vyrtuoz could keep working on Tacview 2.0
FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry
- ADDED support for Falcon 4 FLT temporary files
- ADDED support for DCS: South Atlantic map
- ADDED support for DCS: Mirage F-1CE
- ADDED support for DCS: MB-339
- ADDED real-time telemetry lag option to better support some recorders
- ADDED numerous entries to the database
- ADDED new shortcut AltGr+B to inject bookmarks in DCS World
- ADDED OutOfSyncWarning registry option to disable desynchronized real-time telemetry warning
- ADDED support for up to 9 locked targets
- ADDED support for pilot health telemetry variables
- ADDED MSAA x4 anti-aliasing to 2D and 3D views (basically free since Tacview is CPU bound)
- ADDED Adaptive v-sync support for improved replay depending on the system performance
- ADDED Option to switch between true and magnetic north
- IMPROVED HUD speed and altitude display
- IMPROVED Garmin CSV telemetry files support
- IMPROVED KML telemetry files support
- IMPROVED crispness of terrain textures
- IMPROVED mouse objects selection from the 3D view
- IMPROVED Events are now displayed in the 3D view for 5 seconds when auto-pause disabled
- IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.36
- IMPROVED Israel database and terrain for BMS 4.36
- IMPROVED DCS2ACMI diagnostic log
- IMPROVED debug log
FIXES
- FIXED crash when displaying non power of two texture in 3D view
- FIXED support of IGC files with lines of more than 99 characters
- FIXED old hack preventing aircraft from flying highter than 60Kft in FSX2ACMI
- FIXED media duration was not displayed after opening a file
- FIXED xml AARRGGBB colors were not associated properly to predefined colors
- FIXED weapons trails too thin to be visible in some cases
- FIXED Save option not available during real-time telemetry recording
- FIXED potential rare infinite loop in the UI
- FIXED pitch was inverted in Telemetry.SetTransform() SDK function
- FIXED Auto-pause could be stuck on a bookmark event
- FIXED Aircraft and aircraft carriers position not synchronized during real-time telemetry
Changed files in this update