Share · View all patches · Build 10576968 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 14:59:23 UTC by Wendy

Game is scheduled to launch on February 24th

Although in the Early Access stage, the game is almost complete and players can fully experience it.

I will maintain this for a short period of time to update, modify, and add new ideas (if any).

This is my first game on Steam, and I hope you enjoy it.