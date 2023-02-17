SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.031.61444

The already obligatory hotfix for the latest patch is here. Check it out!
- Fixed the issue where hand abrasions started at C2 level instead of C1.
- Fixed the issue where the quiver would render on the back when player is mounted on vehicle.
- Fixed the bug where abrasions would not be healed when using Phoenix tears.
- Fixed the issue that caused a server crash relating drones.
- Hand abrasion gain time slowed down 10x for rowing boats/ pushing wheelbarrows.
- Hand abrasions gain disabled for crafting/uncrafting and search actions.
- Hand abrasion gain now takes into account the surface you are crawling on.
