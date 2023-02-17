 Skip to content

SCUM update for 17 February 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.031.61444

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The already obligatory hotfix for the latest patch is here. Check it out!

  • Fixed the issue where hand abrasions started at C2 level instead of C1.
  • Fixed the issue where the quiver would render on the back when player is mounted on vehicle.
  • Fixed the bug where abrasions would not be healed when using Phoenix tears.
  • Fixed the issue that caused a server crash relating drones.

  • Hand abrasion gain time slowed down 10x for rowing boats/ pushing wheelbarrows.
  • Hand abrasions gain disabled for crafting/uncrafting and search actions.
  • Hand abrasion gain now takes into account the surface you are crawling on.

