- Adjusted a few collision boxes for meshes.
- Corrected an audio glitch with the S.L.I.M.E. Store.
- Corrected glitch with interactables.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 17 February 2023
Patch 0.03.113 - Addendum
