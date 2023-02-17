 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 17 February 2023

Patch 0.03.113 - Addendum

Share · View all patches · Build 10576831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted a few collision boxes for meshes.
  • Corrected an audio glitch with the S.L.I.M.E. Store.
  • Corrected glitch with interactables.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link