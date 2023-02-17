 Skip to content

三国真龙传 update for 17 February 2023

2月17日更新内容

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bug修复：
修复张飞宅邸bgm丢失问题
修正铁匠铺铁匠图像错误
修正大兴山怪物卡住问题
修正张飞一直存在晕眩buff问题
修正张飞、关羽武技释放概率问题
其他图片问题

优化更新：
添加安喜县剧情
添加新副本地图：藏尸洞
添加15级装备

