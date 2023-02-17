Patch Notes for Version 1.39

With the update to version 1.39, the new campaign mode will be integrated into Empires and Tribes.
You now have the opportunity to take on the role of the heir to the throne of Finncaster and assert yourself in a world of competing principalities. Build new villages on the outskirts of your dominion or expand existing settlements and solve the tasks of the new quest givers, such as the Council Elder, to expand your sphere of influence. A world of 16 connected regions awaits you, of which the first 6 regions are unlocked with this update. In each region, specific main and side quests await you, which are subordinate to a larger storyline. You can trade between the regions and switch between the regions at will via Direct- and Quicktravel, for example to further expand a village after the construction plans for further buildings in another region have been unlocked. We plan to gradually expand the world with more regions in the coming updates.
Also, with this update we have integrated the interior models for the residential buildings and fixed some bugs.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
Version 1.39
-
Added new connected campaign maps
-
Added traveling between regions via Quicktravel and Directtravel
-
Added passive production in regions while player is in other regions
-
Added storage system for connected maps
-
Added inter-regional trade between regions
-
Added new main quest and side quests for the campaign
-
Added new NPC's for the campaign
-
Added new quest items: News and Bulls
-
Added new menu subitem in the quest menu for the campaign quests
-
The position of the surrounding towns is now shown in the compass in the campaign maps
-
Added interior models for the Lv2 and Lv3 dwellings
-
Revised model of wooden bridges
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when building walls
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when building wooden towers
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when units were fighting
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect attack behavior of units when buildings were selected as attack target
-
Fixed a bug in the pathfinding calculation that could cause residents to take large detours
-
Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when building the Copper Weapon Forge if the player was in the forge while it was being completed
-
Fixed a bug that prevented enemy buildings from being selected as attack targets in the combat menu
-
Fixed a bug that could cause residents to freeze at the fireplaces in the walking animation
-
Fixed a bug in the model of the lumberjack Lv2
Changed files in this update