Patch Notes for Version 1.39

With the update to version 1.39, the new campaign mode will be integrated into Empires and Tribes.

You now have the opportunity to take on the role of the heir to the throne of Finncaster and assert yourself in a world of competing principalities. Build new villages on the outskirts of your dominion or expand existing settlements and solve the tasks of the new quest givers, such as the Council Elder, to expand your sphere of influence. A world of 16 connected regions awaits you, of which the first 6 regions are unlocked with this update. In each region, specific main and side quests await you, which are subordinate to a larger storyline. You can trade between the regions and switch between the regions at will via Direct- and Quicktravel, for example to further expand a village after the construction plans for further buildings in another region have been unlocked. We plan to gradually expand the world with more regions in the coming updates.

Also, with this update we have integrated the interior models for the residential buildings and fixed some bugs.

Your team from Empires and Tribes

Version 1.39