UPDATE: Gamepad and Localization. And a special Sale!

Build 10576720 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 19:52:09 UTC

Hi, hitchhikers!

Happy Carnival! We are releasing an update including:

Optional gamepad controls;

A sum preview when you are creating your path, either using a mouse or a gamepad.

Localization to 9 languages: Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

We hope you enjoy it!

And to celebrate Carnival, we are participating in the Made in Brazil Sale, the first Steam sale including games created by Brazilian devs!

https://store.steampowered.com/curator/42974040/sale/MadeinBrazilSale

It will run from 18 to 23/Feb.

Check some of our games at discount in the event, and follow @madeinbrsale on twitter and Instagram to check many other amazing games!

