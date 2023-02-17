 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Answer is 42 update for 17 February 2023

UPDATE: Gamepad and Localization. And a special Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 10576720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, hitchhikers!

Happy Carnival! We are releasing an update including:

  • Optional gamepad controls;
  • A sum preview when you are creating your path, either using a mouse or a gamepad.
  • Localization to 9 languages: Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

We hope you enjoy it!

And to celebrate Carnival, we are participating in the Made in Brazil Sale, the first Steam sale including games created by Brazilian devs!

https://store.steampowered.com/curator/42974040/sale/MadeinBrazilSale

It will run from 18 to 23/Feb.
Check some of our games at discount in the event, and follow @madeinbrsale on twitter and Instagram to check many other amazing games!

#indiegames #MadeinBRSale

Changed files in this update

The Answer is 42 Windows Depot 1199661
  • Loading history…
The Answer is 42 Mac Depot 1199662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link