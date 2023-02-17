TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.6.3

We're back with another weekly #FeatureFriday update, descendants of the first men! ːlettuceː

Changelog

ːhappyhfː [Content] A new bush type for the grassland region has been added.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Improved the quality of shadows on various art assets.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] The issue when a character drops an item over a tile that is impossible to walk on has been resolved.

Since the game's Early Access release and the first major update, you've provided us with a lot of input on requests and changes to the game's main flow.

We also had a ton of unfinished ideas for it in our backlog. Hence, as usual, we took your suggestions and incorporated them into our plans, and the foundation for the following major update was created! ːreexcitedː

As the number of characters grows, managing your crafts after giving characters passion becomes more challenging. You'll now have a list of buildings to build first, and you'll be able to assign your characters to these buildings to give them professions. Depending on their professions, your characters will gain experience. And this time, instead of a high-level path reward box, characters will receive awards based on their achievements, so TFM will retain its flavor of limitless possibility.

We will update the playtest branch on Steam and publish an announcement here as soon as these new additions are ready. We look forward to hearing your thoughts and doing our best to get a playable build as soon as possible!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/700820/announcements/detail/3664275387883515658

Internal Build Changelog

(these will be available in a future release on TFM's Playtest beta branch)

ːhappyheartː [Feature] New build panel. Before providing a construction order, players can now select preferred constructions related to their factions from this screen.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Refactored constructions. They now display their input and outcome items. They also display which characters are assigned.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Traits can now accumulate experience points and level up. Character professions associated with these traits, as well as their leveling rules, have been implemented.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Refactored entities. They are now being called Factions. We also have a new database for premade factions.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Refactored doodads. Fixed a bug in map maker that caused doodad duplicating to fail.

ːhappyhfː [Other] Removed the craft panel from characters.

Have a wonderful weekend, and see you all next week! ːgearthumbsupː