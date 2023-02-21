 Skip to content

DanceXR Pure update for 21 February 2023

Release 1.4.1

Last edited by Wendy

Release ​1.4.1 comes with new water system (HD only), new stage geometry, model compatibility improvements, enhanced UI, optimizations and bug fixes.

For full release notes please visit: https://www.patreon.com/posts/whats-new-in-1-4-78062974

