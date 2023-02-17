Propnight Free Weekend and 75% Off

We are thrilled to announce that Free Weekend for Propnight will start on February 23rd, so don’t miss the chance to get your copy with a 75% discount and 1500 Propcoins for everyone for entering the game!
• The maps got bigger based on the results of poll on Twitter.
• Discover the secrets of the new map - Dark Swamp.
• Meet our new Survivors - Fei and Stéphane.
