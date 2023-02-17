 Skip to content

The Overlord Isn't Another Isekai Protagonist, Is He? update for 17 February 2023

First Release and First BugFix!

First Release and First BugFix!

Hello from Pandemonium!

I am excited to announce that I have finally released my first game on Steam. I hope you will enjoy it, even though it's still in Early Access and requires a lot of work and polishing.

I have already received a lot of useful feedback from players, and I have just released the first bugfix. Additionally, I have improved the Russian localization, and the voice-over lines should now be in their correct places.

Thank you for your support, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the game!

