Update v1.1.1

Here we go! As was promised in Update 1.1 we've added another 20 Achievements. Bringing the total count up to a nice 58 Achievements. You now get Achievements for completing the game on Strict, Demanding, Unforgiving and YOLO. We've also added a bunch of Achievements tied to specific actions, that you'll have to figure out yourselves 🤓

This will conclude our efforts adding Achievements. So, if you were waiting to 100% Kevin's Path to Wizdom, you're good to go now! There were also a couple of minor fixes and improvements, but nothing worth mentioning.

Anyways, thanks for reading and as always, if you want to be more involved with the development, or just to hang out, come have a chat with us on our Discord server!

<3 Your Hypnotic Owl Team