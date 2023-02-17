 Skip to content

Breakthrough update for 17 February 2023

Price drop: Game will no longer be updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I decided for various reasons to skip on the polish the game would have needed to be perfect.
It is still a reasonable experience to be made, especially at this price !
Enjoy :)

