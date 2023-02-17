Game Version Update Notification！

Thank you for your play and valuable suggestions. We have updated the game version as follows：

1.Added the "memory appreciation" function! Support automatic video playback

2.Reduced game difficulty.

3.Fixed the problem that the win7 system cannot play and the black screen problem.（Note: 32-bit system is not included）

4.The one-handed mode is added. Now you can use the mouse to clear the whole process。

5.Added the space bar to skip the plot instead of the mouse。

6.Fixed the problem of language localization and several other optimizations。