捉妖物语2 update for 17 February 2023

Game Version Update Notification！

Build 10576486

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your play and valuable suggestions. We have updated the game version as follows：

1.Added the "memory appreciation" function! Support automatic video playback
2.Reduced game difficulty.
3.Fixed the problem that the win7 system cannot play and the black screen problem.（Note: 32-bit system is not included）
4.The one-handed mode is added. Now you can use the mouse to clear the whole process。
5.Added the space bar to skip the plot instead of the mouse。
6.Fixed the problem of language localization and several other optimizations。

