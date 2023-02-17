 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 17 February 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.2.9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10576366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • Hemp Top 1 Costume has been added.
  • Hemp bottom 1 costume has been added.
  • Sandals 3 costume has been added.
  • A straw bag outfit has been added.
  • A decorative 4-tier wooden chest item has been added.

Natural environment

  • Astragalus can be gathered.
  • The chance of wild ginseng spawning has been lowered.

Animals/NPCs

  • Simmani NPC has been added. Simmani moves in search of herbal medicine ingredients.

Construct

  • Added wooden fence door.

Optimization

  • Optimized building modeling.
  • The interaction UI has been changed to trigger at the point closest to the camera's point of view.

Bugfix

  • Fixed an issue where you could not breathe on the water surface.
  • Corrected abnormally bright grasses that are available for gathering.
  • Fixed so that you don't receive damage related to hunger/thirst/breathing while loading "Continue".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link