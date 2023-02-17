Korea Dynasty 0.2.9 Update

Improvements
Item
- Hemp Top 1 Costume has been added.
- Hemp bottom 1 costume has been added.
- Sandals 3 costume has been added.
- A straw bag outfit has been added.
- A decorative 4-tier wooden chest item has been added.
Natural environment
- Astragalus can be gathered.
- The chance of wild ginseng spawning has been lowered.
Animals/NPCs
- Simmani NPC has been added. Simmani moves in search of herbal medicine ingredients.
Construct
- Added wooden fence door.
Optimization
- Optimized building modeling.
- The interaction UI has been changed to trigger at the point closest to the camera's point of view.
Bugfix
- Fixed an issue where you could not breathe on the water surface.
- Corrected abnormally bright grasses that are available for gathering.
- Fixed so that you don't receive damage related to hunger/thirst/breathing while loading "Continue".
