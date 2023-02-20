Patch Notes Feb. 20th, 2023

1 Added task-related information query function. After selecting a target on the task interface, click to view related information, and you can quickly jump to the corresponding location or information item.

2 With a surveyor appointed, the auto-route interface displays latitude and longitude.

3 After defeating the powerful fleet in the dangerous sea area, the Contribution value of all ports in the area will be increased.

4 Optimize the skills interface, and add the function of filtering skill books by skills.

5 The speed of entering and exiting facilities in the port has been accelerated.

6 Optimize the difficulty of the main task of the first chapter of Yunmu, and reduce the 50,000 funds required in the task to 30,000.

7 Adjusted the materials needed to open a guild, now no specific trading items are required to open a guild.

8 Fixed the problem that the plot battle could not be triggered due to extreme weather in some cases.

9 Fixed the description problem of Square Rig and Fore-and-Aft Rig attribute effect.

10 Fixed the problem that the promotion value of the upgraded character did not match the actual value.

11 Fixed the problem that the fleet interface does not display rowing values.

12 Fixed the problem that the picture at sea was blurred after some plot events triggered the sea.

13 Fixed the problem that the fog on the map was not cleared normally after the exploration of a specific area was completed.

14 Fixed the problem that items could not be purchased due to item store screening.

15 Fixed some text errors.

16. The problem that the reward item [House Deed] obtained after completing the tulip-related business commission cannot be sold correctly has been fixed.