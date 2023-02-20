- Preferred vehicle groups can now also be set for each timetable in the extended timetable mode. This will then be taken into account in the shift schedule for all shifts that have not yet been assigned a preferred vehicle group
- When automatically assigning bus drivers, the working time of the last 7 days is now taken into account
- Buses now use petrol stations/wash stations in close proximity for refuelling and washing in order to avoid unnecessary journeys across the whole company premises
- If a bus route has several timetables, the extended timetable mode is now opened directly when editing the timetable
- Fixed a bug in the shift schedule where the name of the assigned vehicle group was not displayed correctly for some shifts
- Fixed a bug where dismissed drivers were still assigned to future shifts
- Fixed a bug where some savegames could no longer be loaded
- Fixed a bug that caused an incorrect total revenue to be displayed in the financial overview
- Many small bug fixes
City Bus Manager update for 20 February 2023
Early Access Update 9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update