Fixed tutorial again

Fixed some hint text displaying over one another

Toned down weather and night dark overlay

Reenabled BGM playing

Restricted access to Settings and some other menus for now

Huge thanks to the tester for the heads up on these issues!

The game should be pretty much playable by now.

If you're not already part of the Discord server yet, join here: https://discord.gg/Qr57WuM.