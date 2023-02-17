Starship Troopers: Terran Command - Open beta update v2.3.5

Greetings Troopers,
today we are releasing a new update for the beta:
v2.3.5 - e28008140773 - Beta
Improvements
- Editor - Missing decorations will no longer crash loading the scenario, they will instead be silently skipped
- Editor - Added TE_UnitSpecialSet to set units to “special” from triggers
- Editor - Weapon ranges are now shown for selected units in editor
- Editor - Moved back some unused units as “moddable” unit types
- Editor - TE_MusicPlaylist now shows a list of available music states
Bugfixes
- Editor - Removed the option to delete players, as it is causing several crashes
- Editor - Fixed AI team number display in editor
- Editor - Fix for make dropship units removeable
Changed depots in beta branch