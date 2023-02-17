 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starship Troopers: Terran Command update for 17 February 2023

Starship Troopers: Terran Command - Open beta update v2.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10576041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Troopers,

today we are releasing a new update for the beta:

v2.3.5 - e28008140773 - Beta

Improvements

  • Editor - Missing decorations will no longer crash loading the scenario, they will instead be silently skipped
  • Editor - Added TE_UnitSpecialSet to set units to “special” from triggers
  • Editor - Weapon ranges are now shown for selected units in editor
  • Editor - Moved back some unused units as “moddable” unit types
  • Editor - TE_MusicPlaylist now shows a list of available music states

Bugfixes

  • Editor - Removed the option to delete players, as it is causing several crashes
  • Editor - Fixed AI team number display in editor
  • Editor - Fix for make dropship units removeable

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10576041
Starship Troopers - Terran Command Content Depot 1202131
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link