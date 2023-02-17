0.9.10 has been released

Feature additions
- Added sniper rifle special moves.
- Added the ability to display a QR code in the main menu. (For distributors and video creators)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the lines of the keymap to be corrupted.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Feature additions
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update