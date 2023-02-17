 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator update for 17 February 2023

0.9.10 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature additions

  • Added sniper rifle special moves.
  • Added the ability to display a QR code in the main menu. (For distributors and video creators)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the lines of the keymap to be corrupted.

