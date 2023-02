Share · View all patches · Build 10575876 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

New features

a new cat furniture

4 new cat toys

3 new cats

2 new customers

3 new alcoholic products

Optimizations

Optimization of the randomness of customer purchases

Next update

Store growth system

More levels

More mini-games

More interaction with customers